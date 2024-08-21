Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,203. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

