Dakota Wealth Management Has $246,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. 126,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

