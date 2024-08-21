Dakota Wealth Management Has $77,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gray Television by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,265,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 225,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,193. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $473.88 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

