Debra Zumwalt Sells 222 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $23,292.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

