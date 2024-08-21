Degen Price Tops $0.0043 (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $53.44 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00443967 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $9,667,038.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

