Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.25

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 632530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,330,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

