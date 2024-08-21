DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

