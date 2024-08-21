Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance
Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.87. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52-week low of 25.22 and a 52-week high of 26.59.
