Dimitry Dirienzo Sells 550 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Assurant Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,366. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $190.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

