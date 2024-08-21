Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.96. 4,429,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,431. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.59 and its 200-day moving average is $528.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

