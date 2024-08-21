Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up to $121.59

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.59, but opened at $125.37. Dollar General shares last traded at $125.08, with a volume of 352,848 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

