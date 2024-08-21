DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $696.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

