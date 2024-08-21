DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.55. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 94,296 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The firm has a market cap of $817.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 68.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

