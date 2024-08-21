Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of DCO opened at $64.15 on Friday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $944.03 million, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,070 shares of company stock worth $366,171 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

