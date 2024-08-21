Dymension Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $272.59 million and $9.76 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,757,232 coins and its circulating supply is 199,394,162 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

