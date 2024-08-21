Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 60243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.