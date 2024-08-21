e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 4.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.25 and last traded at $166.04. Approximately 775,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,658,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

