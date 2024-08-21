Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $326.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.00.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $296.24 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

