eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,675 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $53,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,380. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

