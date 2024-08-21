Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

ECL stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,085. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $365,420,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $390,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ecolab by 295.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 791,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

