Edison Inv. Res Comments on Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $51.26 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

