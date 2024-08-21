Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.50

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Elementis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elementis

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.