Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,701. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $555.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

