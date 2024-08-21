Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 684,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,423,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.