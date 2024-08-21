Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.48. 117,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 187,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $685.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

