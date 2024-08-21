Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Energi has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $800,216.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00038419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,930,087 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

