Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 597,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,623,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,829,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 216,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

