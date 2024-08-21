EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

