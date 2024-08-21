Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 2,867,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

