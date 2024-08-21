Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for enCore Energy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for enCore Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of -0.01. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 696,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

