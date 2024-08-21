Eric M. Demarco Buys 11,980 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $250,262.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,244 shares in the company, valued at $22,357,397.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.