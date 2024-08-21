Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.67

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 17575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

