ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 916,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
ESAB Price Performance
ESAB stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. ESAB has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ESAB by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
