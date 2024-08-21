Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

