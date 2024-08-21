Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 598640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

