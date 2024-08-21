Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.78-2.98 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.