Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

