Evaxion Biotech A/S Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

Shares of EVAX opened at $3.23 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.