Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 39.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,591.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 437,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 184.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

