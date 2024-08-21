Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $7.56 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

