Evercore ISI Trims Timken (NYSE:TKR) Target Price to $87.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

TKR stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

