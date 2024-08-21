EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Down 2.7%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 127,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 460,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,100,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,100,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,801 shares of company stock worth $3,632,513 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

