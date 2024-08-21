Everscale Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.41 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Everscale has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $114.41 million and $699,150.38 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

