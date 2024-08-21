Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.50. The company traded as high as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 36741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

