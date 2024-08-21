Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. 11,747,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,146,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

