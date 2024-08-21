Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $157.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $115.20. 2,373,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,085,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after buying an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $454.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

