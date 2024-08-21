Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FN opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $143.57 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $214.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

