Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Featured Stories

