Femasys Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Femasys in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Femasys’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.06%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Femasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.43. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Femasys worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

