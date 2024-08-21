Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.40. 568,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

